(WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News is your vaccine authority and we're getting answers to your questions about the COVID-19 vaccination rollout in the state.
We have a few viewers who emailed our hotline wanting to know if we’ll have to get a COVID-19 vaccine every year.
One of our viewers, Thomas, emailed our vaccine authority hotline and asked, “Will we have to receive the COVID-19 vaccine every year from now on?’
We received a similar email from another viewer, Rose. She asked, “How long will the vaccine protection last? Is this a vaccine that we’ll need to get yearly like the flu vaccine?”
Baystate Medical Center infectious diseases specialist Dr. Megan Gallagher said there’s not really an answer yet.
“At this point, we’re not really sure how long the protection last for,” Gallagher noted.
Gallagher told Western Mass News we could have to get more rounds of the vaccine in the future.
“It’s entirely possible that someday we will end up having to get a booster shot,” Gallagher explained.
As new variants of the coronavirus pop up, Gallagher said the need for a yearly vaccine could be more likely.
“As the new variants continue come out, people may need to get a booster to protect against those new variants,” Gallagher added.
However, she said right now, the answer is up in the air since the vaccine is still so new and doctors are continuing to learn more about the virus every day.
