SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There was encouraging news out on Wednesday about the Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot. Early research showed that it's effective against the omicron variant.

It is good news for those who are planning to get a Pfizer booster, but the question is how effective the Pfizer booster would be against the omicron variant.

“I don’t feel super immune because you can still get it. Even though you had the Pfizer vaccine and a booster, you can still get it no matter what. I just feel a little bit more protected,” said Cindy Branco of Chicopee.

Branco is pleased to hear the Pfizer booster shot appears to provide protection against the omicron variant. She made sure to get her booster shot in October before traveling down to Florida.

We reached out to Baystate Health and talked to infectious disease doctor Jacob Smith about Pfizer's booster research released on Wednesday.

“We haven’t actually seen the results of that or had a peer review look at their data, but they are reporting that when they look at their own vaccine, that it seems to work really well against this variant, which is reassuring,” Smith added.

Smith told us omicron is not the main concern among patients at Baystate right now.

“What we’re seeing in our patients in the communities in western Mass. and in the hospitals is the delta variant and we know that all the vaccines out there work well to prevent infection, hospitalization, and death,” Smith noted.

As far as the Pfizer booster working well against the omicron variant, Smith added, “We’ll see about that. We’ll see how that plays out. This is based on their lab data, so we’ll see what happens in the real world."