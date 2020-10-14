SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Experimental drugs to fight COVID-19 are making headlines as trials for drug maker Eli Lilly’s antibody therapy were halted after an unexplained safety concern.
The drug is similar to the Regeneron therapy given to President Trump after his COVID-19 diagnosis.
We spoke with an infectious disease doctor at Baystate Medical Center, who told us drug makers frequently ask to test out experimental drugs at the hospital.
Some of those drugs patients may ask for, but we’re told gaining consent has been a bit of a roadblock in the pandemic.
“We literally get many requests per day from companies wanting to test their products,” said Dr. Daniel Skiest at Baystate Medical Center.
Skiest said people who come in with COVID-19 sometimes request to be a part of an experimental drug trial, hoping to feel better.
“Occasionally, patients will come in requesting a medication, but of course, of all the drugs being studied, you can’t do all of them,” Skiest explained.
Skiest told Western Mass News he hasn’t heard of any local patients specifically asking for Regeneron - the antibody therapy given to President Trump – by name.
He also said they haven’t been offered the chance to try it on patients yet. However, he said the president’s glowing praise of the therapy wouldn’t affect the hospital’s decision-making process to use it if the opportunity presented itself.
“He may have a totally different reaction and we don’t know if that’s what worked. He got steroids, he got Remdesivir, he got many different therapeutics,” Skiest noted.
Generally, when a local patient is enrolled in an experimental therapy, Skiest said they’ve had to gain consent. In the beginning of the pandemic, he said it was a challenge to get consent from a next of kin, given limited visiting hours.
If a patient was awake to give consent, Skiest said there were still concerns.
“If they’re sick in the hospital, in the ICU, they might not be able to make a good decision,” Skiest added.
Should Regeneron become available to Baystate, Skiest said there are many questions that must be answered before they make it available to their patients.
“Does it look like it’s scientifically valid? Are there any preliminary results so far, and the safety?” Skiest said.
We also reached out to Mercy Medical Center, who said they have not been given the chance to try Regeneron on their patients either.
