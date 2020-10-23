SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The FDA has approved the first treatment to aid in the fight against COVID-19.
Remdesivir is the drug that the president has touted following his recovery from COVID.
We went to the experts to find out how remdesivir works and how accessible it is.
“Remdesivir is an anti-viral medication that been used to treat hospitalized patients for COVID-19, really since the beginning of the pandemic,” said Dr. Amanda Westlake, who specializes in infectious diseases with Baystate Health.
After issuing an emergency use authorization in May, the FDA has now approved remdesivir, as the first drug to treat COVID-19.
"There have been several clinical studies that shown not only that remdesivir is safe, but that it shortens the time that COVID-19 patients spend in the hospital,” Westlake added.
Westlake told Western Mass News those trials show patients treated with remdesivir spent four days fewer in the hospital than patients who were not given with the drug.
"The idea is by stopping the virus from replicating, you've helped someone who is sick with COVID recover sooner,” Westlake explained.
Baystate has been using the drug since May.
"We've treated several hundred patients with remdesivir and we have seen the expected results that the patients improve likely sooner than they would have without remdesivir and it doesn’t show serious harm, but that is not a blockbuster drug,” Westlake noted.
Remdesivir is administered through an IV, so it is only available to patients sick enough to be in the hospital for COVID-19.
Westlake said assuming numbers of COVID cases stay constant, they have enough for a while.
"Our supply would equate to several months worth of the medication, so we are in good standing,” Westlake said.
Westlake told Western Mass News that remdesivir is important to help patients get out of the hospital sooner, but it's not a game changer because it hasn't been proven to stop someone from dying of COVID.
One other note: the manufacturer has set the price of one dose of remdesivir, which is over five days, at a price of $3,120 dollars.
