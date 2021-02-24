SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Golf legend Tiger Woods is recovering in a Los Angeles hospital after suffering major injuries from a car accident on Tuesday.

Woods's family took to social media today saying he is currently awake, responsive, and recovering in his hospital room out in L.A. This comes after Woods suffered multiple leg injuries in a car crash Tuesday morning.

Doctors from the UCLA-Harbor Medical Center, where Woods is being treated, tell us he had multiple open fractures to his lower right leg, where he had a rod placed in his tibia - the bone right where you knock on your shin - and both screws and pins inserted in his foot and ankle during an emergency surgery.

Western Mass News spoke with Baystate Medical Center's chief of the division of pre-hospital disaster medicine Dr. Gerald Beltran, who broke down what doctors we're looking at.

"You have the bone there and when it breaks, it does this, so it's not connected...” "…so what you have are these two things that aren't connected, so what you do, is they may put a rod in the center of the bone, to join them, to give it that integrity and there are two bones in the middle part of your leg, there's the tibia, and fibula.” "Both of the bones are there and when the injury is described as the fracture down lower, and a fracture up higher, there's two places where that bone is broken, so that's the concern."

Lucky to be alive, Woods faces difficult recovery LOS ANGELES (AP) — In a career filled with remarkable comebacks, Tiger Woods faces perhaps his toughest recovery of all.

The doctors in Los Angeles said that the trauma to the muscle and soft-tissue of Woods's leg was the immediate red flag for surgery, simply because there is so much swelling going on, it could create what's called "compartment syndrome." They said that is where the muscle swelling builds up so much and has no place to go and could ultimately kill the entire muscle.

As for Woods's golf career, Beltran said that depends on many factors, including how bad are these injuries, the longevity of his rehab process, and also how motivated the athlete is, which has not seemed to be an issue for Woods in the past.

He said you also have to factor in Woods's prior injuries, including his five back surgeries, with his most recent one in late December. Beltran said he believes this is definitely going to be a long recovery process for woods.