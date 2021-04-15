SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We’ve received questions about protocols as people get their COVID-19 vaccine regarding what is allowed and not allowed when fully vaccinated.
“The recommendations, especially when you are out and about and around groups of people, is still to wear masks and practice physical distancing,” said Dr. Megan Gallagher with Baystate Medical Center.
After getting the COVID-19 vaccine, health experts said people should still follow safety measures that we’ve been following for over a year, such as wearing masks and social distancing.
“We’re not walking around with giant V for vaccines on our chest, so the people around you don’t know you’ve been vaccinated. You don’t know who around you has been vaccinated, so it’s common curiosity and politeness to continue to wear your mask,” Gallagher added.
A Western Mass News viewer named Christopher emailed our Vaccine Authority hotline with specific
questions about testing protocols after getting his vaccine. He asked, “I’ve been vaccinated, should I continue to get tested regularly as I was previous to being vaccinated.”
Gallagher told Western Mass News that it depends.
“If you are fully vaccinated, but develop symptoms that could be consistent with COVID, the recommendation is still to go ahead and get tested and to isolate yourself while you are waiting on those test results,” Gallagher noted.
Gallagher said if your work or school requires testing, that's a different story, but according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, fully vaccinated individuals can refrain from quarantine and testing following any known exposure if you are asymptomatic.
In accordance with the CDC, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health has issued the following guidelines when gathering with other people:
- Continue wearing a mask and avoiding close contact with others in public.
- Fully vaccinated individuals can visit with other people who are fully vaccinated indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing.
- Individuals should take precautions when visiting people who have not been vaccinated
- Continue to follow state guidance on participating in large gatherings, weddings, and concerts
For isolation, quarantine, and testing, fully vaccinated individuals do not need to follow the travel advisory in Massachusetts, meaning there’s no need to quarantine or produce a negative test upon arriving to the state, but if you do feel sick, stay home and get tested. In addition, monitor symptoms if you've been in close contact to someone with COVID-19 and isolate if you test positive for COVID-19
“It’s not a hundred percent. There are people who still get COVID despite being fully vaccinated, so you don’t want to take unnecessary risks,” Gallagher said.
Gallagher added that although these vaccines are not fully effective, they are still highly effective with a more than 90 percent efficacy rate for both the Moderna and Pfzier vaccines. Also, getting vaccinated also significantly prevents severe disease, hospitalization, and death.
