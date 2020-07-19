SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News caught up with a local health expert for some tips on how to stay cool.
Experts have said people should be careful if anyone plans on spending time outside and to also consider not working out outdoors.
Doctor Gerald Beltran, an emergency medicine physician at Baystate Medical Center told Western Mass News heat waves are extremely dangerous, with over 600 reported deaths from heat-related injuries every year.
Beltran also said the best way to be safe is to stay out of the heat.
"Try to get into an air-conditioned room if possible, the folks that are more susceptible to heat injury are going to be the very old and the very young because they can’t control their temperature as well," he said. "Although, we do see it with people exerting themselves heavily, like football practice or some outdoor sports, joggers, stuff like that."
Residents in Springfield were staying cool in local splash pads this afternoon.
Western Mass News crew stopped by Marshall Roy Park, where kids were having fun in the water, and families were enjoying their time in the shade.
Beltran told us if you plan on heading outdoors, it’s important to wear light colors, loose clothing, and make sure you drink plenty of liquids.
