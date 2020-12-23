SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Pfizer and BioNTech will supply the United States with an additional 100 million doses of their COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the Associated Press, under the nearly $2 billion deal, the companies will deliver at least 70 million additional doses by June 30, with the remaining 30 million to be delivered no later than July 31.

“It’s obviously very good news,” said Dr. Daniel Skiest with Baystate Health’s Division of Infectious Disease.

Tens of millions of additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are on the way to the United States.

It’s something Skiest told Western Mass News will help speed up the vaccination process.

“Hopefully, the logistics will all work out and we’ll be able to get more people vaccinated hopefully sooner than we even anticipated,” Skiest noted.

With two vaccines, Moderna’s and Pfizer’s, now available to the United States, people in western Massachusetts we spoke with said they are just waiting to get the shot.

“Just standing in line, waiting for our turn,” said Lynne McMillan of Belchertown.

Danielle Shay of Pittsfield added, “At this point, I’d rather be safe than sorry. Everybody has to be careful, but I really would like to get back to normalcy whatever that may be.”

The drugmakers said they expect to deliver all of the doses by July 31 and while there is no word on how many additional doses will be allocated to each state, Skiest said people need to continue to be safe and smart.

“We see the light at the end of the tunnel, but we are not out of the woods. People need to socially distance, isolate where appropriate, wear masks in public and avoid gatherings,” Skiest noted.

Under the agreement, the U.S. government also has the option to acquire up to an additional 400 million doses of the vaccine.