SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The New York Times is releasing a feature piece on Baystate Health and the struggles it faced with PPE in the first surge of the coronavirus.
Western Mass News sat down with Doctor Andrew Artenstein, who said the purpose of this article was to continue the dialogue and to show that this problem hasn't really been solved yet as we head into the second wave of the virus.
He said while things aren't quite as extreme as they were back in April, they could get that way.
Artenstein reflects back on the stress the hospitals faced during the first surge of the pandemic.
"We were at our last resort basically, running short, experiencing huge volumes of patients with COVID coming into the system, and our staff and team members and patients were at-risk because we were running low," Artenstein explained.
He said they were in such short reply, the hospitals had to resort to buying PPE on the gray market.
Artenstein emphasized the importance of prioritizing resources needed to treat COVID-19 patients across the country.
