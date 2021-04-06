SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Nearly four million COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Massachusetts and while that sounds like a lot, we still have a ways to go.
“It’s not a magic number. It’s sort of a theoretical concept,” said Baystate Health President and CEO Dr. Mark Keroack.
Reaching herd immunity is something health experts said will ultimately end the pandemic. It’s when enough people become immune by either vaccination or natural infection from the virus.
“Either way, you get immunity, which means you can’t get infected or if you do get infected, you’re going to have a very mild infection,” said Dr. Daniel Skiest, infectious disease specialist at Baystate Medical Center.
More than two million Massachusetts residents have gotten at least one shot and more than one million residents are fully vaccinated.
“If enough people in the population get vaccinated, then the virus sort of has nowhere to go and if it has nowhere to go, then the virus can’t be replicating in people and being transmitted into other parts of the population,” Skiest explained.
Breaking down the numbers in the state as of April 1, of the residents vaccinated:
- 18 percent – ages 75 and older
- 23 percent - ages 66 to 74
- 26 percent – ages 50 to 64
- 23 percent – ages 30 through 49
- about 10 percent – ages 29 and younger
In looking at race, 72 percent of the Massachusetts vaccinations were given to white individuals, six percent to Hispanics, five percent to Black residents, and five percent to Asians.
Lastly, looking at gender, about 58 percent of the vaccines administered went to females and 40 percent for males.
“The bottom line, the more people we get vaccinated in this country and the world, the better off we’ll be,” Skiest added.
While experts still haven’t pinpointed the exact percentage of the population needed to reach herd immunity, Keroack told Western Mass News that people can do their part by signing up for a shot.
“People ought to go ahead and get vaccinated… particularly after April 19, when it’s going to be open to all adults,” Keroack added.
