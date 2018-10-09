October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and on Tuesday, Western Mass News worked to make sure you have all your breast cancer related questions answered.
Tonight, we had doctors from Baystate Health on-hand to take your calls and answer your questions.
If you have additional questions, you can call the Baystate Breast and Wellness Center at (413) 794-8899
Western Mass News is proud to partner with Baystate Medical Center and the annual Rays of Hope walk, now celebrating its 25th year.
This year's walk and run will take place on October 21.
For more information on this year's event. you can CLICK HERE.
