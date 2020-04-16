SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Massachusetts healthcare workers getting hazard pay during the COVID-19 pandemic, but only those employed at state-operated facilities. Western Mass News spoke exclusively with medical staff at Baystate.
Baystate Medical Center is not state-operated and therefore does not fall under the state legislation.
Western Mass News spoke with two staff members who are behind an online petition fighting for hazard pay.
“It’s mentally and emotionally kind of draining, physically as well,” Patient Care Technician Shyanne Wellington said.
Legislation signed by Gov. Baker now gives state healthcare workers additional pay between $5 and $10 more an hour during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re working just as hard as any state employee, and we’re at risk just as much as anyone else -- even more at risk to be honest. We are burnt out in more ways than one,” Wellington said.
Baystate Medical Center is not a state-run facility, and when some staff found out they were not getting this hazard pay, they took to the internet and started an online petition fighting for what others got.
Western Mass News reached out to Baystate officials who said in part, “We are proud that we have been able to maintain full employment with full pay and benefits for all employees and appreciate their dedication to the important safe patient care we are providing to our community”
Wellington and Registered Nurse Karen Melendez told Western Mass News over Zoom that some staff have expressed their concerns internally, and now they want to be heard.
“Baystate has been a really great employer. This is not about employees going on a vendetta against their employer. We’re burnt out, and when you have employees that are burnt out and they’re exhausted and emotionally drained, at what cost does it come to when you are consistently risking your life to care for these people,” Melendez said.
While they said the support shown from the community has meant the world, they want the benefits that were shown to state healthcare workers.
“When you have employees that are being valued at a higher rate in particular during a crisis, I think the quality of care will be stronger for Baystate,” Melendez said.
As of now, the petition has over 3,500 signatures.
