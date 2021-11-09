SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Baystate Health announced effective Tuesday, the visitor policy has changed as the number of cases of COVID-19 continue to decrease at its hospitals and in the community.
Baystate Medical Center, Baystate Noble Hospital, Baystate Wing Hospital, and Baystate Franklin Medical Center are the facilities where the following changes remain in effect:
- One visitor is allowed at a time (previously only 1 visitor per day) for patients who are not in the ICU.
- Two parents or guardians are allowed at a time for pediatric patients in the Emergency Department, surgery/procedures, and inpatient.
- For OB patients, 2 designated care partners (previously only 1) are allowed in the room during delivery.
- For postpartum patients, the designated care partner and an additional care partner may now visit together at the bedside at any given time during visitation hours.
According to Baystate Health, a care partner may be a relative, partner, friend or anyone the patient chooses to have at their side during care.
The rules differ for children ages 5-18 years old who must be accompanied by an adult.
Children under age 5 can visit for designated exceptions only. However, no children under age 18 can visit patients in the Emergency Department.
Flower deliveries to patients are being accepted again with the exception of neutropenic or critical care patients.
Visiting hours remain from noon to 8 p.m.
