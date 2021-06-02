SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Baystate Health announced big changes to its visitor policy put in place during the pandemic Wednesday.

As pandemic restrictions ease across the Commonwealth, so too do the visitor restrictions at Baystate Health. Not long ago, a viewer reached out to Western Mass News wondering when he could go with his fiancée to her pregnancy appointments. We have the answer he was waiting to hear.

All Baystate hospitals, medical practices, and outpatient services are now in the green zone, meaning a moderate risk for COVID-19. In light of declining cases across our area, the system is loosening its visitation policy to now include one guest per patient for outpatient services like imaging, radiology, and lab.

That means people like Chris Greany, a soon-to-be-father can go to his fiancée’s next pregnancy appointment. So far, he has not been able to go to any of them. Western Mass News spoke to Greany when his fiancée was six months pregnant at the time.

“Something needs to change. there’s no reason for my fiancée who wants me there to not be able to have me there,” Greany said.

Before Wednesday’s announcement, Baystate only allowed the following since May 3:

One visitor at a time for patients who are not in the ICU

Two visitors at a time for patients in the ICU

Two parents or guardians at a time for pediatric patients

Now the new updated policy includes:

Inpatient units and emergency departments are now open to visitation at all Baystate Health hospitals

Outpatient practices now allow one visitor

Pregnant patients can bring one support person

But not all restrictions are lifted. Visitors must still do the following:

Wear facemasks

Wash hands frequently

Keep a six feet social distance

No sharing of food

Visiting hours are from noon till 8 p.m. Baystate Health will continue to review county data weekly to determine which tier each county will be in.