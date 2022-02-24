SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- February is heart health month. We sat down with Colby Salerno, a cardiology fellow at Baystate Health, whose heart transplant inspired him to become a cardiologist.
Salerno was diagnosed with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy at the age of 12.
When he was in college, waiting on a transplant, a conversation with one of his doctors changed the course of his life.
“I remember being in the hospital and I was 24 at the time and I remember one of my doctors saying he knew he thought what I was going through must be tough. No fault to his own but he didn't know. And so I thought to myself imagine if I as a doctor to truly know what my patients were going through and set me on a path to cardiology,” he said.
Salerno, who will hit his 10th year post-transplant in May, encourages everyone to consider signing up to be an organ donor and says the biggest thing hampering donations is lack of donors.
