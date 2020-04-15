SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Many essential workers across the country are risking their health and their family’s health to provide for the community.
While some are getting pay increases, others are not.
Now staff at one local hospital are speaking out online.
A petition was created online by some staff at Baystate Medical Center asking for an increase in pay for workers during the pandemic.
Baystate Medical Center employees took to the internet to demand hazard pay for staff.
The petition created on change.org reads in part, “We deserve to be paid fairly, and, at the very least, the same rates as our colleagues across the state.”
It goes on to say in part, “While we appreciate small gestures, things like processed snack foods that are sent to us filled with things like nutter butter cookies and potato chips, it is hardly the recognition and appreciation we deserve.”
This comes after Governor Charlie Baker instituted a pay increase for health care workers across Massachusetts state-run hospitals and disability group facilities.
The increase pays as much as $10 more an hour for licensed state workers, while other state workers will receive $5 more an hour for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The increase will last until at least May 30 and possibly longer.
Employees can even qualify for a $500 bonus if they have not missed a shift or regular workday since the state of emergency was declared on March 10.
This legislation only applies to state-operated facilities, which had staffing inefficiencies before COVID-19. Baystate, a private facility, would not qualify under the legislation.
In response, the senior vice president and chief administrative officer of Baystate Medical Center told Western Mass News in part, “We are proud that we have been able to maintain full employment with full pay and benefits for all employees, and appreciate their dedication to the important, safe patient care we are providing to our community.”
The president of the Massachusetts Nurses Association told Western Mass News over the phone that while they are in support of all front line health care workers receiving hazard pay, the first priority right now is to keep employees safe.
“We need everyone to have the personal protective equipment necessary to do their jobs and decrease the amount of transmission of this virus. We need to make sure our front line health care team will be around to take care of the patients we need to take care of as we approach this surge,” said Donna Kelly-Williams, RN and president of the Massachusetts Nurses Association.
The online petition has almost 2,500 signatures so far.
