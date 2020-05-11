SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Gov. Charlie Baker unveiled the four phases Massachusetts will use to reopen the state starting next Monday, May 18.
The four stages don’t pretend to boast a return to how life was before COVID-19. They are named “Start,” “Cautious,” “Vigilant” and “New Normal.”
“The goal of the reopening plan is to methodically allow certain businesses, activities, and services to resume, while protecting public health and limiting a possible resurgence of COVID-19 cases," Baker said.
Reopening the state in the wake of COVID-19 will be done in four phases, he said.
Phase one will be “Start” with limited-interaction style businesses will reopen with severe restrictions.
Phase two is “Cautious,” where more businesses will be allowed to open, but with capacity limits and restrictions in place.
“Vigilant” is phase three and allows more businesses to open with an easing of restrictions.
Phase four is when a vaccine or tested therapy allows the public to return to a “new normal.”
“We all know life will be different, but as the medical and life-sciences communities make treatments and develop vaccines, we can really put this virus into the rear view mirror, but none of that is going to happen overnight,” Baker said.
CEO of Baystate Health Mark Keroack is on the reopening advisory board, which will present a more fleshed out version on May 18.
He explained some of the businesses already considered to be low-interaction.
“For small independent businesses to fulfill online orders by allowing employees into the store, so you know, florists can do online ordering or card shops or whatever,” he said. “Also opening golf courses and parks is another where there’s little chance of people coming into close contact with each other.”
Keroack said restaurants, on the other hand, have been classified as “moderate risk” by other states who are formulating their own reopening plans.
As much as reopening poses a gamble for health risks so does staying closed, he said.
“The more people lose their work, they often might lose their health coverage,” he said. “People might pay less attention to chronic disease management, and so one always sees in poorer communities that there are health impacts of, you know, economic distress.”
Another important thing to note about the phased reopening is if at any point health officials note a significant spike in coronavirus cases or risks, they are prepared to move back a stage, not necessarily a full return to a closed down economy.
