SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News has learned more employees and a patient at Baystate Medical Center have tested positive for the virus.
We spoke with the president and CEO of the hospital to see what protocols they are now putting in place.
They have one more patient and three more employees that have now tested positive for the coronavirus.
That means they now have 40 cases of COVID-19. That includes 14 patients and 26 employees.
President and CEO Dr. Mark Keroack said the outbreak is contained.
He said the hospital is now reinforcing all policies around face masks and social distancing.
They have also put in place a new travel policy that is consistent with the governor's mandate on quarantining for two weeks after traveling to hotspot states or getting a COVID test.
Keroack said he is very proud of his employees in the hospital that have been working through the pandemic. He said these were people who were simply being human.
“We have taken care of over a 1,000 patients with COVID since March and have had no transmissions till now. I think this was a brief period that people got complacent,” he said.
The outbreak started when an employee came back to work after traveling from another state that’s considered a hotspot.
Other employees were also found in the break rooms without masks while also not properly social distancing.
Those employees will not face any consequences.
Keroack said the hospital is now creating more break rooms so staff do not have to be close to one another.
