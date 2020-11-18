SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Baystate Health is making changes to their visitor policy amid rising COVID-19 cases.
The health system said that starting Wednesday, a new policy they classified as a "fluid" policy will be in effect, based on the state's tiered guidelines for patient, caregiver, and visitor safety.
The tiers will be referred to as 'zones' based on the number of COVID-19 positive patients in a community and the COVID-19 prevalence rate.
The following facilities are currently in a 'red' zone and will not allow patient visitors:
- Baystate Medical Center
- Baystate Children's Hospital
- Baystate Noble Hospital
- Baystate Wing Hospital
Baystate Franklin Medical Center is currently in a 'green' zone and will allow one visitor per patient.
The data will be reviewed weekly and the visitor policy may change based on those current risk levels and COVID-19 prevalence.
If a facility is in zone that would allow visits, they will continue to be between 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. daily.
There are some exceptions to the policy at all hospitals, with number of people depending upon what zone the hospital is in at that time, including:
- Parent/guardian for COVID-19 positive and negative children
- Support person for labor, delivery and duration of hospital stay
- Hospice/end-of-life or for life-changing diagnosis
- Support person for patients with disabilities
Baystate Health Centers and Baystate Medical Practice offices will also be following a tiered guidance based on risk level.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
