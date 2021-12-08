SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An increase in local COVID-19 cases has prompted Baystate Health to update their visitor policies.
The health system's hospitals are put into color-coded zones based on CDC, state, and Mass. DPH guidelines and which zone the facility is designated in can change over time.
Effective Wednesday, all Baystate hospitals in Greenfield, Palmer, Westfield, and Springfield were moved from the yellow tier into the red tier and, as such, a change in visitor guidelines was enacted.
The visitor policy at the Baystate hospitals is now as follows:
- One visitor per day for patients not in the ICU (previously one visitor at a time)
- Two visitors per day for ICU patients (no change)
- One parent or guardian at a time for pediatric patients (previously two parents or guardians at time) and one parent or guardian at a time for surgical pediatric patients
- One designated care partner for OB patients in the room during delivery (previously two care partners)
For labor and delivery patients:
- One designated support person in the room during delivery
- One care partner can stay for the duration of the hospital stay and come and go during the day
- One additional care partner can visit after delivery while following the visitation guidelines of one person at the bedside at any given time during visiting hours
- One care partner is allowed in the operating room during a surgical delivery
In addition, no children under age 18 are allowed to visit unless a designated exception applies.
Visiting hours will remain from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and all visitors must adhere to Baystate Health's infection control measures including wearing masks at all times in the hospital, including a patient's room, and frequent handwashing. Those who have COVID-19, a cough, or a fever will not be allowed to visit.
