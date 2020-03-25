SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Nurses and doctors on the front lines require personal protective equipment such as masks, gloves, and gowns.

With a shortage of supplies, the western Massachusetts community is stepping up to help.

All across western Massachusetts, doctors and nurses have their hands full caring for patients and testing for COVID-19.

Scott Berg, Executive Director of the Baystate Health Foundation, told Western Mass News that now more than ever, the need for personal protective equipment is essential.

"It's imperative right now our protective equipment there's a need for that nationwide and also here at Baystate so the faster we have that information the faster we can respond and give it right to our caregivers," Berg explained.

Western Mass News spoke to Dr. K. Francis Lee with the Advanced Vein Care Center in Springfield, whose office is temporarily closed.

Dr. Lee said his staff came up with the idea to donate almost all of their supplies to Baystate Medical Center.

"We were able to go through our inventory and come up with about 1,000 face masks and 800 sterile gloves, and some sterile gowns and goggles, and 1,000 sheets of sanitizing wipes and some pads," Dr. Lee explained.

Dr. Lee told us luckily they just got a new order of inventory in so it was the perfect time to donate.

"And of course Baystate, I mean, I’m on the staff at Baystate and I’ve worked at Baystate before I have colleges friends and nurses and others and this is something we are all really happy to do and we know a lot of those folks and we want them to be safe," Dr. Lee explained.

Berg told us the hospital is forever thankful for all the donations that keep coming in

"On behalf of everybody we are so thankful for the support and the outpouring we are getting calls all day and all night and responding as quickly as possible," Berg noted.