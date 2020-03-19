SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There are 200 employees at Baystate Health, in Springfield, currently in self-quarantine.
Baystate Health's spokesman Keith O'Connor tells Western Mass News these workers are currently at home, in self-quarantine, after possible exposure to the coronavirus.
None of these employees have tested positive for COVID-19.
Western Mass News will continue to provide you the latest details both on air and online.
