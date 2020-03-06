SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A local health system is intiating a new visitor policy, in part, due to growing concerns over coronavirus.
Baystate Health announced Friday that the new policy will take effect today and is in an effort to take "preemptive measures to protect the health and safety of its patients, the community and its healthcare workers."
The new policy is as follows:
- One visitor per patient at a time
- If you're a visitor and have symptoms of fever and/or cough, please don't visit
The policy will be in effect at all their hospitals, including:
- Baystate Medical Center, Springfield
- Baystate Children's Hospital, Springfield
- Baystate Wing Hospital, Palmer
- Baystate Franklin Medical Center, Greenfield
- Baystate Noble Hospital, Westfield
Baystate Health added that with regards to Baystate Children's Hospital, no visitors under the age of 12 will be allowed.
More information on Baystate Health's visitor policies can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.