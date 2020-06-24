SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Just last week, Springfield's fire commissioner was cracking down on a huge uptick in the use of fireworks, which are illegal in Massachusetts.
Wednesday, Baystate Medical Center's chief of disaster medicine weighed in saying they, too, are seeing an increase in fireworks-related injuries.
A rise in reported illegal fireworks -- not just in Springfield but in cities and towns across western Mass -- translates into a rise in fireworks-related injuries being reported at Baystate Medical Center's Emergency Department.
Dr. Gerald Beltran is chief of disaster medicine at Baystate Health. He is board-certified in emergency medicine and emergency medical services.
All that means he has seen it all in the Emergency Department, and right now, he said he's seeing more firework-related injuries than he has in years past, and earlier in the summer than in years past.
“People have been pent up for a little bit, talking about COVID. People are looking to get outside and do things,” he said.
While fireworks are illegal in Massachusetts, all it takes is a short drive to New Hampshire or Connecticut. The results, he said, are a wide range of injuries.
“I've seen, because there's a loud detonation, you have problems with your tympanic membrane, your eardrum, it can rupture and lose your hearing from that. I've seen eye injuries, burns to the eyes, burns to the face, burns to the hands, fingers that have been partially taken off the hand,” he said.
He has even seen severe burns and other injuries from something as small and popular as sparklers.
“People don't realize it, because those run one to 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit,” he said. “It means boiling water is ‘x’ number of degrees, think of how hot that is. That's molten metal.”
What people may not know is that some fireworks-related injuries must be reported.
“We're required to report burns, and that's required under mass regulations,” he said. “So any time a hospital, any hospital, gets a patient who has a burn, we have to report that.”
Reported to local law enforcement and to the Massachusetts Burn Injury Reporting System says in the last decade, 38 people were treated in Massachusetts Emergency Rooms for severe burn injuries from fireworks. More than half were children, the youngest being a 6-month-old boy.
Here's a staggering statistic -- in the eastern part of the state, fireworks calls to Boston police were up 2,000, or 300% in May, over the same time last year.
