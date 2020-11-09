SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There is encouraging news in the race for a coronavirus vaccine that has many in western Mass talking.
Pfizer claimed their shot is 90 percent effective in producing antibodies against the virus at the root of the pandemic.
The study enrolled more than 40,000 people and found there were no serious safety concerns.
Local health experts said if Pfizer’s numbers are accurate, the shot could be more effective than the flu vaccine.
Pfizer and BioNTech have one of several vaccine candidates racing to fight COVID-19.
Their formula is appearing to pull ahead in that race with Pfizer announcing their vaccine proved 90 percent effective in generating an antibody response to the virus.
The president of Baystate Health said that’s good news, but it’s only half the battle.
“It also has to be shown to be safe too, free of side effects, and they have to persuade the Scientific Advisory Panel,” said Dr. Mark Keroack, president of Baystate Health.
Their results surrounding the two-dose vaccine still need to be peer-reviewed.
But Keroack pointed out the 90 percent efficacy percentage reported by Pfizer is much higher than that of the flu shot.
“When you look at a vaccine like the flu vaccine, it’s closer to 60 to 70 percent effective,” he said.
When it comes to a timeline, Keroack said the approval process and rollout could still take a few months.
“I’m still sticking by my prediction, not that my crystal ball’s better than anybody else’s, that it’s going to be late spring before we start losing these things and seeing only a trickle of cases from time to time,” he said.
Five years from now, he hopes the threat of COVID-19 will be so diminished and that the testing turnarounds and concerns we’re seeing now will be a thing of the past.
“When you come in today to Baystate with a flu-like disease, we test you for 20 different viruses,” he said. “Five years from now, there will be 21 that will include COVID-19.”
According to Pfizer, people who received the vaccine were protected seven days after they got the second dose, 28 days after the first dose.
