SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for the coronavirus is moving one step closer to approval today as the FDA discusses emergency use authorization in the U.S.

With the coronavirus cases at a record-high across the country, emergency authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine comes at the perfect time.

In western Massachusetts, officials are waiting to hear how many doses of the vaccine they will get.

Dr. Mark Keroack, president and CEO of Baystate Health, said it should be a few thousand doses, but not enough to vaccinate all his staff.

“We are focusing on developing lists of people who would be eligible and what order they would go in, etc. There’s quite a few people at Baystate,” Keroack noted.

Keroack estimates that number to be around 7,000 to 8,000 people who would qualify for phase one of distribution.

As they wait on the specific numbers, officials are already preparing the hospital to receive the shots.

“We’ve acquired some of these ultra-low freezers, -80 degree centigrade, to be able to store the vaccine. We’ll be able to store tens of thousands of doses if we get that,” Keroack explained.

Keroack told Western Mass News that Baystate is currently treating 123 COVID-19 patients with nine in critical care.

Getting the green light on a vaccine will be a huge step in the right direction.

“I will be a lot happier when we get all of our employees vaccinated. I suspect that will likely be in January or February until we get everyone completely done,” Keroack said.

The next phase will be for high-risk individuals and frontline workers outside of health care around March and April, then lastly, the general public in late spring and early summer.

“We are planning on having people make appointments at a central distribution site to come and get the injection,” Keroack added.

This will allow Baystate officials to track the people who have been vaccinated.