SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Baystate Health has further updated their visitor policy amid growing coronavirus concerns.

Officials said that effective Wednesday, no visitors will be allowed at any of Baystate Health's hospitals, including:

  • Baystate Medical Center, Springfield
  • Baystate Children’s Hospital, Springfield
  • Baystate Wing Hospital, Palmer
  • Baystate Franklin Medical Center, Greenfield
  • Baystate Noble Hospital, Westfield

"Baystate Health’s visitation policing during this time is designed to reduce patient and employee exposure to illness," the health system explained in a statement.

Some exceptions, which will be subject to screening before visitation, will be allowed at the discretion of Baystate Health staff:

  • One parent or guardian for a patient under the age of 18
  • One birthing partner for a woman in labor
  • One person at a time for a hospice or end-of-life patient
  • One clergy member for an end-of-life patient
  • One caretaker for a completely dependent patient
  • Those meeting exceptions will be screened prior to visitation

