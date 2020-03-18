SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Baystate Health has further updated their visitor policy amid growing coronavirus concerns.
Officials said that effective Wednesday, no visitors will be allowed at any of Baystate Health's hospitals, including:
- Baystate Medical Center, Springfield
- Baystate Children’s Hospital, Springfield
- Baystate Wing Hospital, Palmer
- Baystate Franklin Medical Center, Greenfield
- Baystate Noble Hospital, Westfield
"Baystate Health’s visitation policing during this time is designed to reduce patient and employee exposure to illness," the health system explained in a statement.
Some exceptions, which will be subject to screening before visitation, will be allowed at the discretion of Baystate Health staff:
- One parent or guardian for a patient under the age of 18
- One birthing partner for a woman in labor
- One person at a time for a hospice or end-of-life patient
- One clergy member for an end-of-life patient
- One caretaker for a completely dependent patient
- Those meeting exceptions will be screened prior to visitation
