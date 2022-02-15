SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Baystate Health is making more adjustments to their hospital visitor policy at all four of their hospitals.
Effective immediately, one visitor or care partner will be allowed at a time for non-COVID patients who are not in the ICU, unless a designated exception applies. Previously, it was one person per day.
For inpatient obstetric patients, one care partner will be allowed for labor, delivery, and duration of the birth parent's hospital stay. That care partner will be able to stay for the duration of the hospital stay and come and go throughout the day. One additional care partner will be allowed during the post-partum period regular visitation hours.
Visitation hours will continue to be 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Baystate noted that no children under age 18 will be allowed to visit unless a designated exception applies and all visitors must adhere to Baystate's infection control practices, including masks and frequent handwashing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.