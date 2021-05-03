SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Changes are coming to Baystate Health's visitor policy as more residents become vaccinated against COVID-19.
The health system announced that beginning Monday, visitation will be open to the emergency department and inpatient units of their hospitals.
As of Monday, all Baystate Health hospitals are in the yellow tier and that will allow for:
- One visitor at a time for patients who are not in the ICU
- Two visitors at a time for ICU patients
- Two parents and guardians at time for pediatric patients
“Visitors—loved ones and others—are known to have significant benefits to the healing and recovery processes of hospitalized patients. We have been longing for the day when we could safely re-introduce visitors to the Baystate Health hospital environment and have now reached a point where this is possible,” said Baystate Health Chief Physician Executive and Chief Academic Officer Dr. Andrew W. Artenstein in a statement.
Also effective Monday, visiting hours have been extended from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Baystate Health noted that all visitors must follow the infection control practices in effect at their facilities, including wearing facemasks, frequent handwashing, social distancing, and no shared food.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.