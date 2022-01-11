SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- More changes are coming to Baystate Health's visitor policy.
The health system announced Tuesday that the Massachusetts Department of Public Health is asking all hospitals to urge potential visitors to consider deferring visitation, but not totally restrict it, until further notice because of the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state and nation.
Effective immediately, only one visitor per day will be allowed for non-COVID adult and pediatric patients in the ICU at all four Baystate hospitals. The previous limit was two visitors per day.
There is no change in the visitor policy for non-COVID patients not in the ICU and remains at one visitor per day.
No visitation for COVID-19 patients, whether in the emergency department or inpatient, continues unless there is a designated exception.
Non-COVID patients in the emergency department can still have one care partner so long as there is space to social distance.
Other changes include:
- COVID-19 and non-COVID patients in the pediatric emergency department - one parent at a time (previously two)
- OB patients - one designated care partner for the duration of the patient's stay (previously one care partner and a second person post-delivery)
- Surgery patients - no care partners at time of check-in. One care partner is allowed at discharge.
Baystate Health added that visiting hours will remain from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and no children under age 18 are allowed to visit unless a designated exception applies.
All visitors must follow Baystate Health's infection control measures, including wearing a facemask at all times and frequent handwashing. Those visitors with a fever, cough, or other COVID-19 symptoms are not allowed to visit.
