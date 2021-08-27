SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Baystate Health will soon be making changes to the visitor, also known as care partner, policies at their four area hospitals.
The health system established a red, yellow, green tiered color-coding system to designate the regional areas in which they have hospitals, with the coding based on state, DPH, and CDC guidelines. As of Friday, Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, Baystate Noble Hospital in Westfield, and Baystate Wing Hospital in Palmer were in a red tier, while Baystate Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield is in a yellow tier.
Starting Tuesday, August 31, the number of care partners allowed for a patient will depend on the area of the hospital and circumstances. Baystate defines a care partner as "a relative, partner, friend or anyone the patient chooses to have at their side during care."
For facilities in a red tier, changes include:
- One visitor per day for patients who are not in the ICU. Previously, it was one visitor at a time.
- Two visitors per day for patients in the ICU. Previously, it was two visitors at a time.
- One parent or guardian at a time for pediatric patients. Previously, it was two parents or guardians at a time.
For facilities in a yellow tier, changes include
- One visitor per day for patients who are not in the ICU. Previously, it was two visitors at a time.
In addition, nobody under the age of 18 may visit unless a designated exception applies, like an end-of-life situation.
Any visitor must also adhere to Baystate's infection control practices including wearing facemasks at all times and frequent handwashing.
