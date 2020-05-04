SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- At Monday morning’s coronavirus press briefing in Springfield, representatives from both Baystate Health and Mercy Medical Center reported declining hospitalizations from COVID-19.
They also shared some of the techniques they are putting in place to continue to keep the public healthy.
Both hospital representatives said their ICU beds are not full, and their COVID-19 inpatients are decreasing.
Now they want to expand testing and measures to make the rest of the public feel safe when seeking any kind of medical treatment.
“This is months, this could be years,” Mercy Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Robert Roose said. “It really could be a new normal, a way of operating, that we have different entrances, different elevators, different units -- we will do whatever it takes.”
Roose said there’s been an increase in safety measures within the hospital to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
This includes COVID-free entrances, elevators, and a whole floor for those who have not been exposed. And that’s not all.
“We are testing all patients for [COVID-19] prior to any surgical procedures, and for care and other inpatient areas including women that come in labor,” Roose said.
Baystate Health CEO Mark Keroack said they’ve been able to increase the criteria for those who can be tested for the coronavirus.
“Now we're going to be expanding to patients who don't have symptoms but are contacts of patients who have tested positive,” Keroack said.
With both hospitals reporting declines in hospitalization rates, Western Mass News asked about potential treatments for those who are already sick.
“We do have a protocol for the use of remdesivir,” Keroack said. “The FDA has also released it on an emergency use authorization, which would mean that even hospitals without a protocol could apply to use it in an individual case.”
Meanwhile, Roose said 19 patients in both Connecticut and Massachusetts hospitals in the Trinity system, including Mercy, have received a different type of treatment.
“We talked at some point about the use of convalescent plasma, for which Trinity is included in a clinical trial to identify effectiveness, and the early reports are showing some signs of promise,” Roose said.
All of this is good news as the state looks towards reopening.
Keroack is on the state’s reopening committee, which must have their plan ready by May 18.
Western Mass News asked Keroack if barber shops, salons and golf courses could be allowed to open by then, similar to plans proposed by New Hampshire and Connecticut.
He would not say, but said the committee and the governor are looking at how other states ate formulating their reopenings.
