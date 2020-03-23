SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield's two hospitals have released new information as it relates to coronavirus testing.
Baystate Health said that as of Monday, they have tested 639 people cumulatively for COVID-19.
Of those:
- 332 tested negative
- 50 tested positive
- 257 still pending
Mercy Medical Center said that as of Monday, they had tested more than 250 people.
Of those:
- 8 tested positive - three are in the hospital, five are recovering at home
- 100 results still pending
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
