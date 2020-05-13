SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Several children have been diagnosed with a deadly coronavirus-related illness.
While still rare, cases are on the rise here in the Bay State and across the nation.
Western Mass News spoke exclusively with the chief of infectious diseases at Baystate Children’s Hospital.
Dr. Donna Fisher first wants parents to know while it is making headlines everywhere, this is still rare and it encouraging them not to panic.
She and the CDC do want parents and physicians to keep an eye out for symptoms of what they're calling PIMS Syndrome.
Children across the country are being affected by a COVID-19-related illness being dubbed Pediatric Inflammatory Multi-system Syndrome.
“The way that it is presenting in children is quite a bit different than what we were seeing over the last four weeks mostly in adults, requiring a lot of support for severe respiratory symptoms,” Fisher said.
New York City, hit hard with at least 102 cases, three children have died, but PIMS is being reported now in at least 14 states including Massachusetts.
Fisher said that includes Baystate Children's Hospital.
“Very few, very few. We are ready for them,” she said. “We are working with our Boston colleagues, particularly rheumatology and cardiology group in Boston, who have a few more patients then we do.”
Doctors say it is similar to toxic shock or something called Kawasaki Disease, affecting blood vessels and arteries, and can be deadly.
“So what we're seeing in children now over the last couple of weeks here in the United States is this inflammatory syndrome that looks like it affects the heart and causes other inflammation in other organs,” Fisher said.
She said symptoms include persistent fever for more than five or six days, abdominal pain, diarrhea, vomiting, rash, difficulty breathing, confusion, and sleepiness.
She emphasizes this is still a rare complication, but catching it early can be critical.
“The main thing is to call your pediatrician if you have any concerns about your child, and get some advice quickly over the phone which offices are prepared to do,” she said.
There is something she says to keep in mind.
“Most of these children either aren't getting sick at all or are having mild disease and not even having to go to the doctor’s office,” she said. “We've had a very low rate of children in western Mass who have actually had to be admitted for [COVID-19.]”
The CDC plans to issue guidelines Thursday on what doctors should look out for, and the state Department of Public Health said they are working with hospitals to collect data and figure out how many cases there are here in the Bay State.
