SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As many states around the country report a resurgence in COVID-19 cases, Baystate Health reports numbers here in western Mass. continue to remain low.
However, as the fall approaches and the CDC warns of a possible bleak winter ahead. Baystate said plans are in place to handle what may come.
The numbers of COVID-19 cases today from Baystate are encouraging but now designated committees are working on plans, in the event those numbers change.
As many states like Florida, Texas, Arizona, and California report a surge in COVID-19 cases, Baystate Health reports a different story.
This graph, shared with Western Mass News exclusively by Baystate, shows the progression of cases from March 16 to now, with a high in mid-April of 180 hospitalized, shown by the red line and just over 40 in the ICU, reflected by the blue line.
Today, there are 13 in the hospital and one in the ICU.
"We're always ready and always thinking about what's going to happen, and prepare for any possibilities," said Baystate Medical Center infectious disease Doctor Armando Paez.
Paez said because of the low numbers right now, there is no longer a designated COVID-19 floor, but he said they are ready if that changes.
"Oh yes, we've already started preparing for this. Lining up all of our dots, in terms of what to are the things we can do now to prevent it from happening and to address it if there is another surge," Paez explained.
He told Western Mass News, there are strategic committees designated within Baystate Health, who meet regularly to go over the latest data and every possible scenario.
"There is always surge planning committee looking into this, there's always plan a plan b, plan c. So if it's needed, there will be a COVID-19 unit like there was before," Paez noted.
Staffing is also a consideration, should numbers rise.
"Yes there is a committee in charge of this, in terms of addressing the workforce that is needed, to take care of those patients," Paez explained.
Governor Charlie Baker today, applauding residents for keeping up with social distance guidelines to keep numbers down statewide. Both he and doctors at Baystate saying the data continues to show wearing masks is critical to preventing a resurgence.
The latest numbers also show that an additional 18 patients at Baystate are under investigation for COVID-19 infection, that’s on top of that graph we showed you, however, those numbers, again, are overall down significantly since April.
