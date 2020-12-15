SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One of the region's hospitals has received their first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine doses.

Baystate Health spokesperson Shelley Hazlett told Western Mass News that they received a delivery of 1,950 first doses of the vaccine Tuesday morning.

Baystate Health President and CEO Dr. Mark Keroack said Monday said some staff members will get first priority.

“The people on the COVID specialized units will be the people to go in first,” Dr. Keroack explained Monday. “Those will be the first people to go in and by that not only the nurses and the doctors, but also the environment there are workers - the food service workers, the translators, etc. Everyone on those units gets vaccinated and that will be the first priority before we move to another unit where we are occasionally seeing a COVID patient.”

Hazlett noted that with Tuesday's delivery, 1,950 healthcare workers will be able to get the first dose of the vaccine.

They are expecting to receive more doses of the Pfizer and possibly other vaccines over the next several weeks and plans to expand vaccination to addition groups of workers at that time.

Baystate Health is expected to begin its first rounds of vaccinations on Wednesday.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.