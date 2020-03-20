SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One of the area's healthcare providers has released new information as it relates to coronavirus testing.
Baystate Health said that as of Friday, they had tested 377 people for COVID-19.
Of those:
- 147 tested negative
- 17 tested positive
- 213 remain under investigation
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
