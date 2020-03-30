HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Calls are out across the country and here in Massachusetts for blood donations during the coronavirus pandemic.
Here in western Mass, Baystate Medical Center is also asking for donors to step forward.
Baystate Health is doing this for precautionary measures to keep donations coming.
Governor Charlie Baker on Monday said there is a great need for blood donors to come forward during the coronavirus pandemic.
"There is a crucial need for blood donations and this need is not going to go down anytime soon. When we issued our emergency order for all non-essential businesses, we specified blood and plasma donations as essential service for all the reasons that make sense to just about everybody," Gov. Baker explained.
Locally, Baystate Health has moved its donor center to its Holyoke location for the time being.
They have a safety measure in place for those who come in to donate blood.
"We’re taking extra precautions. We’ve been wiping down all of our supplies and chairs with bleach wipes after each donor. We moved here so we could do the six feet apart rule. We’re not using our bus. We’re using the chairs here six feet apart so everyone is safe," Blood donor phlebotomist from Baystate Health explained.
With the social distancing measures in place, people are still coming to do their part.
"I can speak from over the last week that we have collected over 70 units. We did that in actually in three days and saw probably over 120 people," Baystate Health's phlebotomist said.
Baystate health experts told Western Mass News no one should be afraid to give blood.
"No, please come and donate. We’re taking all the precautions we can. It’s never too much blood. We need as much blood as we can. It could go to a family member or a friend, anything like that. We’re in need of blood. Please do not feel scared to come and donate. We are here for you," Baystate Health's phlebotomist noted.
Baystate Health will be taking donations at its location in Holyoke till at least the end of April.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.