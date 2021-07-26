SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Baystate Health announced they will require all employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
By October 1, all employed team members, including those working remotely, clinical staff, contractors, volunteers, students, and those conducting business within the Baystate Health system will be fully vaccinated.
Baystate Health President and CEO Dr. Mark Keroack released a statement that says in part:
“At Baystate Health, our top priority is to protect the health and safety of our patients, team members, and community. It represents the foundation of our organizational mission and has served as the guiding principle underlying our response to the pandemic. Throughout the past 16 months, you—our team members—have worked tirelessly to do everything possible to keep our patients and team members safe from COVID-19. You have rigorously adhered to every recommended infection control process and intervention because you understand that we have a duty to our patients to ensure a safe environment in which they receive care.”
A more detailed policy statement will be provided on August 2 that will include details on the process for requesting an exemption for religious or medical reasons.
Keroack went on to say, in part:
“Mandatory COVID-19 vaccination of health care personnel has been advocated by numerous national expert organizations, including the Infectious Diseases Society of America, the Society of Healthcare Epidemiology of America, the American Nurses Association, and the American Hospital Association, and it has been adopted by numerous health care organizations across the country and in our region. Additionally, we already mandate vaccinating our workforce against influenza and several other infectious diseases, such as measles, mumps, and rubella. It is for all these reasons that Baystate Health is instituting a mandatory vaccine policy for our employees.”
(1) comment
I hope this policy holds true for Home Health Aides who work with clients over the age of 65.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.