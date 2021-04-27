SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As Baystate Health continues to administer thousands of vaccine doses a week, hospitalizations have slightly increased.
“Pretty soon, that virus is going to run out of targets,” explained Baystate Health President and CEO Dr. Mark Keraock.
There were positive remarks from Keroack during our monthly sit-down as the hospital marks more than 72,000 vaccines administered.
“We’ve been pretty steady with vaccines. We get an allocation of about 4,500 doses of the vaccine each week of Pfizer and Moderna,” Keraock added.
In addition, Keroack said they have 4,000 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine that will be given out. Meanwhile, hospitalizations have gone up in recent weeks. At last check, about 70 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 related issues at the hospital.
“I do think we are gradually getting out of this,” Keroack said.
Keroack told Western Mass News that younger people are starting to come in the hospital more and we wanted to know why.
“The reason is about 85 percent of seniors are now vaccinated and they are very unlikely to get infected and if they do, they’re not likely to get a serious case,” Keroack noted.
It's a trend he hopes won't last as more people get vaccinated.
“Pretty much everybody is going to be exposed to the virus or decide to get vaccinated and obviously, it’s way easier to get vaccinated,” Keroack said.
However, he’s now worrying about vaccine hesitancy and said now is the time to get the shot.
“What are you waiting for?...We've been really working hard to make sure everyone's questions are answered and so it's convenient,” Keroack added.
As more people do roll up their sleeves, Keroack said the summer months look bright.
“I think at that point, we are going to see cases come crashing down to a very, very low level and we will be able to lift all these restrictions,” Keroack said.
