SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Baystate Health is putting the call out for donations of personal protective equipment, also known as PPE.
Baystate Health spokesperson Shelly Hazlett said that the health system is looking for donations, from all available sources, of items including:
- Gloves
- Gowns
- Surgical masks
- Face shields
- Goggles
- N95 masks
Hazlett noted that, at this time, Baystate Health is not able to accept hand-sewn masks and that they will determine whether the supplies donated can be utilized by their healthcare providers.
To make a PPE donation, call (413) 794-6552 or email covid19PPE@baystatehealth.org.
If you would like to assist Baystate's ability to purchase needed equipment, call (413) 794-2025 or email PPEpurchasing@baystatehealth.org.
In addition, the Baystate Health Fund helps provide resources that can be put to use immediately where there's the greatest need and where donations can do the most good. For more information, CLICK HERE.
