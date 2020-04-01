(WGGB/WSHM) -- Baystate Health is still in need of donations of personal protective equipment, or PPE.
The health system told Western Mass News there is a high need for surgical gowns.
They said that after the N95 masks, that's their number two need.
Anyone who may be able to any following items are asked to contact Baystate Health:
- Gloves
- Gowns
- N95 masks
- Face shields and googles
- Surgical/other masks
Those wanting to donate items should call (413) 794-6552 or email covid19ppe@baystatehealth.org
Those looking to assist in the purchasing of these items can call (413) 794-2025 or email ppepurchasing@baystatehealth.org
