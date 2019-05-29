WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We are following new developments in potential changes with Baystate Health.
The organization is looking to close their intensive care units at Baystate Wing and Noble Hospitals, and there are a lot of questions and concerns tonight about this plan.
The hospitals tell us they've notified the Department of Public Health of their plan to transition the beds on August 30.
That means anyone seeking ICU treatment at Baystate Wing or Noble would have to come to the hospital here in Springfield.
"Seconds and minutes matter for those patients," Joe Markman of the Massachusetts Nursing Association tells us.
The Massachusetts Nurses Assoication is sharing concerns with Western Mass News after Baystate Health announced plans to close their ICU beds at two local hospitals.
"Some of the issues the nurses brought up is that noble of course has an emergency room department and an operating room and so those patients at any given time could require intensive care unit level of care," continued Markman.
Baystate Health is proposing the changes at Noble hospital in Westfield and Baystate Wing in Palmer.
Each has six licensed ICU beds.
They plan to transition those ICU beds to medical/surgical beds, effective August 30, 2019, following DPH approval.
In a statement sent to Western Mass News, Baystate Health Shelly Hazlett says:
"As has been the practice for the past year, patients at those hospitals who need a higher ICU level of care are transferred to Baystate Medical Center, where there is a concentration of highly trained critical care specialists and a core group of subspecialists consistently available."
To understand the impact of these changes, Western Mass News looked into the extra travel times for patients in need of critical care and found the ten-mile drive from Westfield to Springfield comes in at twenty-six minutes
Patients would have to travel close to a half hour from Palmer to get to Baystate Medical Center.
"Patients who need care closer to them, who have loved ones, and people who could help them recover, but if they have to go to a farther away hospital, it's going to be harder for them to recover if their support system is farther away," stated Markman.
This announcement also comes as Baystate is making changes to several of their behavioral health centers.
"We do need more mental health beds in western Massachusetts, but the answer is not to close the local beds in Greenfield, Westfield, and Palmer to open a for-profit facility in Holyoke. The answer is to keep those local beds open and add those services, because there is a mental health and opioid crisis that we do need to address," added Markman.
Baystate Health says no jobs will be impacted by these proposed changes.
The Department of Public Health is holding a hearing on the proposed closure of the Baystate Wing Hospital ICU on June 18 at the hospital.
A hearing on the Noble ICU shutdown is taking place on June 19 at Westfield Middle School.
