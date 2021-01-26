WARE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --Baystate Health will be closing the Mary Lane outpatient center in Ware within the next two years.
Baystate Health President and CEO Dr. Mark Keroack told Western Mass News that nearly half of that location's capacity is unused during the daytime and over 90 percent overnight.
“We carefully look at current needs and plan for the future to ensure that we deliver on our mission. The closure of Mary Lane Outpatient Center comes as we look to better meet the contemporary healthcare needs of communities across our region in a sustainable way,” Keroack said in a statement.
A majority of these services will be relocated to the Baystate Wing Hospital in Palmer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.