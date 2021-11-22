SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Over the next few weeks, Baystate Health Mobile Vaccine Team will hold free pop-up vaccination clinics.
Children ages 5-11 are also able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and all kids under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Dates and locations:
Monday, November 22: AMR, 595 Cottage Street, Springfield, 11 a.m. -2 p.m.
Tuesday, November 23: AMR, 595 Cottage Street, Springfield, 11 a.m. -2 p.m.
Wednesday, November 24: Baystate Pediatrics Lobby, 50 Wason Avenue, Springfield, 2-6 p.m.
Friday, November 26: Pioneer Valley Pediatrics. 123 Dwight Road, Longmeadow, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
The WoW Bus will also be on-site sharing COVID-19 education.
Additional dates will be added and released on a weekly basis. For the latest information on vaccine sites click here.
