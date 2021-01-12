SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One local health system will soon be receiving more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Baystate Health said Tuesday that more doses of the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines are expected by Wednesday, at the latest.
The news comes one day after Baystate Health President and CEO Dr. Mark Keroack said that they had run out of 'first doses' of the vaccines.
Baystate Health noted that they have all 'second doses' available for those employees who received their 'first doses' and those shots will be ready when their second appointments are scheduled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.