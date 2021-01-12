baystate generic

(Western Mass News Photo)

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One local health system will soon be receiving more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Baystate Health said Tuesday that more doses of the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines are expected by Wednesday, at the latest.

The news comes one day after Baystate Health President and CEO Dr. Mark Keroack said that they had run out of 'first doses' of the vaccines.

Baystate Health noted that they have all 'second doses' available for those employees who received their 'first doses' and those shots will be ready when their second appointments are scheduled.

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather.  Download the Western Mass News App

You can now get the latest Western Mass News headlines on Alexa.  Click here to activate the skill.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Copyright 2021 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.