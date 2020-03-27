SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two the area's health providers have released new information as it relates to coronavirus testing.
Baystate Health said that as of Friday, they have tested 1,066 people, cumulatively across their health system, for COVID-19.
Of those:
- 547 tested negative
- 109 tested positive
- 409 still pending
- 1 is indeterminate
Trinity Health Of New England explained that, as of Friday, they had cumulatively tested 3,385 people across their health system.
Of those:
- 1,333 tested negative
- 168 tested positive
- 1,884 are in process and pending
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
