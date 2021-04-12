SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Massachusetts is set to get far fewer doses of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine for the next few weeks following the quality problem discovered in the federal supply, but right now, local health officials are trying to use up what they have of the single-dose shot.

The state received a huge shipment of over 100,000 J&J doses earlier this month and health officials are working to use that up this week, but for the weeks that follow, that supply is going to nosedive.

“One and done, yes,” said Larry Bannish, who was recently vaccinated.

Massachusetts' supply of J&J vaccine to plummet BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts along with every other state get is getting a drastically lower shipment of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson cor…

If a COVID-19 vaccine had a catch phrase, we all know what Johnson and Johnson’s would be.

“It’s a one and done,” said Noah Lauzier, who was also recently vaccinated.

Baystate Health tried to work through their supply of the single-dose vaccine by holding walk-in clinics, including one Monday in Holyoke. Those Western Mass News spoke with in line said it provided them an unexpected opportunity to walk away with a full round of protection against the virus.

“It’s not super specific on which one. It’s really whatever one was available first."

However, chances like Monday’s may not be possible for the next few weeks, according to Governor Charlie Baker, who spoke of the drop in J&J supply for the coming weeks.

“Obviously, you go from 100,000 doses which created all kinds of opportunities to use that one dose in a variety of strategic ways to 12,000 to 4,000, which makes it really hard to create a sustainable program,” Baker noted.

Dr. Mark Keroack, president and CEO of Baystate Health said administering the single dose shot has made it easier on his healthcare workers.

“You don’t have to, sort of, track the person down to make the follow up appointment,” Keroack added.

WATCH: Baystate launches 'Code Rocky' to recognize COVID-19 recovery, discharge SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Staff at Baystate Medical Center have found a unique way to recognize and celebrate patients recovering and bei…

Keroack said it has been a little over a year since his hospital staff started celebrating recovered COVID-19 patients leaving the hospital with the “Rocky” theme song, nicknamed ‘Code Rocky.’

“We’ve had the pleasure of doing this 2,500 times over the last year,” Keroack noted.

However, there’s only one thing Keroack said will retire the ‘Code Rocky’ and for Bannish, it’s one and done.

“Get vaccinated, that’s it,” Bannish said.