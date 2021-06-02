SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Baystate Health has updated their visiting policy!
Starting May 3rd, Baystate opened visitation for its Inpatient and Emergency Departments.
Now, hospital officials tell us it has extended visitation to include all of its medical practices and outpatient services.
Beginning today, June 2nd, one visitor will be allowed to accompany patients, this includes pregnancy and ultrasound appointments!
All visitors must must still wear masks and social distance.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this update. Stay with us online and on-air for the latest details.
