SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Officials with Baystate Health are warning patients about an incident that may have compromised personal information.
Baystate Health spokesperson Shelly Hazlett said that on February 7, the health system learned of unauthorized access to an employee's email account.
An investigation was launched and found that the email accounts of nine employees had been compromised by an email phishing incident.
"The investigation determined that some patient information was contained in the email accounts, including patient names, dates of birth, health information (such as, diagnoses, treatment information, and medications), and in some instances, health insurance information, and a limited number of Medicare numbers and Social Security numbers," Hazlett said in a statement.
The incident impacts approximately 12,000 patients and those people will be receiving a letter from Baystate.
In addition, a dedicated call center has been set-up for those with questions. The number is (833) 231-3361 and is available from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Hazlett added that Baystate is offering those that had social security numbers included in the emails with one-year of free credit monitoring and identity prevention services.
Patient medical records nor any of Baystate's electronic medical records systems were compromised.
Following the investigation, Baystate Health required a password change for all affected employees, blocked access to email accounts outside of their network, and increased email logging and reviews of those logs. Ongoing training and education for all employees on detecting and avoiding phishing emails has also been reinforced.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
